Teen facing eight charges after criminal investigation

CORNWALL, Ontario – As a result of a joint effort by the Cornwall Police Service (CPS) Criminal Investigation Division and Community Patrol Division, an arrest has been made in relation to a series of criminal offences that had occurred in the months of March and April.

As a result of the investigation, Spencer Blanchette, 18, of Cornwall was arrested on April 18, 2020 and charged with the following:

Break and enter x three

Possession of break in instruments

Arson – Cause damage to property

Possession of a Schedule I substance – methamphetamine

Theft of motor vehicle

Occupant of motor vehicle taken without consent

It is alleged between March 6-7, 2020, the man entered an abandoned McConnell Ave. building and caused damage while inside. On March 27, 2020, the man once again entered the building and was responsible for causing a fire, resulting in extensive damage to the building.

Further, between April 9-10, the man attended the Riverdale area, where he entered a resident’s garage without their permission and removed a bicycle. During the same period of time, the man took a motor vehicle that did not belong to him. A second motor vehicle was taken from the Riverdale area between April 9-10, in which the man was allegedly an occupant in the stolen vehicle. The investigation into the second stolen motor vehicle remains ongoing at this time.

During the early morning hours on April 18, 2020, the man was located by police and was found in possession of various break-in instruments and a quantity of methamphetamine. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

“I am extremely pleased with the work of our Criminal Investigations Division and Community Patrol in their proficient and proactive response to this investigation,” said Chief of Police Danny Aikman. “Despite this pandemic, our community can be assured that the Cornwall Police Service remains dedicated to public safety. Our officers will continue to patrol, day and night, in order to prevent criminal activity from occurring and to keep our community safe.”

The CPS would like to remind residents to lock their vehicles and structures such as garages and sheds to decrease the opportunity for a theft to occur. For more safety tips, click here.