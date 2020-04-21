Digital Hub created to help Local Businesses

CORNWALL, Ontario – A digital hub is being created by the Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce to help businesses in the region market themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shopcornwallandarea.ca is open to any and all local businesses that would like to participate – including those who are not chamber members. Businesses will receive a free listing that will include space for any information owners would like to disseminate.

This could include hours of operation or links for online sales, contact details, pick up or delivery options, and even a small product catalogue with integrated e-commerce functionality.

If businesses already operate an existing e-commerce site, the listing could include a link to the business site. For those that don’t currently have an e-commerce site but would like one, the chamber can help set one up. In either scenario, business owners will receive and manage all purchases, funds, and fulfillment.

“As we all strive to navigate and adapt to the challenges we face during the pandemic, the Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce has been looking for ways in which we can further support all local businesses,” said chamber executive director Greg Pietersma. “One of our projects is this one-stop directory that will form part of a larger and ongoing shop local initiative.”

Phase 1 of the project is registration. Businesses that want a listing should fill out the registration form located at shopcornwallandarea.ca. The information will be provided to the web development team at Webtech Design Co. who will set up the listing on behalf of business owners.

The site went live to the public on April 7. The benefits to businesses are multifold including the ability to easily disseminate pertinent information about the business, promotion of products and services, increase capacity for online sales and increased connectivity with the community.