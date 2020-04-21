MCA opens mobile COVID clinic

AKWESASNE – The Mohawk Council of Akwesasne (MCA) has opened a mobile COVID-19 testing clinic.

The MCA made the announcement on Monday, April 20. This is one of the first mobile testing sites in Canada to be operated by an indigenous public health body.

“Investing in a mobile testing unit is a strategic move to help address the geographic challenges that are unique to Akwesasne,” said Cindy Francis-Mitchell, Assistant Director of Health. “I’m proud of the work being done by the team here with MCA’s Department of Health to simultaneously maintain essential services for the community while launching a new clinic under constantly evolving guidelines and directives.”

The site will be setup as a drive thru centre in Akwesasne.

“We would like to thank the Department of Health for taking this approach to provide these important services to the community. We appreciate the efforts of our essential health workers during this trying time,” said Kawehno:ke District Chief Vanessa Adams.

Appointments can be made for the clinic by calling the Community Health Program at 613-575-2341 ext. 3220. A nurse will triage all calls and determine if the caller meets the criteria to be tested, the patient will then be directed to the mobile testing site.

All patients for the mobile testing site are asked to bring their Quebec or Ontario Health Card; AND their Akwesasne Status Card, or other government issued photo-ID.