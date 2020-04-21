VIDEO: Showing love for frontline workers

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Police Service, Cornwall Fire Services, Cornwall SD&G Paramedics, Akwesasne Police and others took the time to show support and respect for frontline healthcare workers on Monday, April 20.

The event, organized in partnership with the local Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), saw a convoy of first responder vehicles pass by many long term care homes in the city as well as the Cornwall Community Hopsital (CCH).

“We are so fortunate to have these front-line health care workers, working tirelessly to keep our community safe,” said Chief of Police Danny Aikman. “The Cornwall Police Service is proud to recognize them for their hard work and commitment during this global pandemic.”