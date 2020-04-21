VIDEO: Showing love for frontline workers

April 21, 2020 — Changed at 11 h 37 min on April 21, 2020
Reading time: 30 s
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
VIDEO: Showing love for frontline workers

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Police Service, Cornwall Fire Services, Cornwall SD&G Paramedics, Akwesasne Police and others took the time to show support and respect for frontline healthcare workers on Monday, April 20.

The event, organized in partnership with the local Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), saw a convoy of first responder vehicles pass by many long term care homes in the city as well as the Cornwall Community Hopsital (CCH).

“We are so fortunate to have these front-line health care workers, working tirelessly to keep our community safe,” said Chief of Police Danny Aikman. “The Cornwall Police Service is proud to recognize them for their hard work and commitment during this global pandemic.”

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Digital Hub created to help Local Businesses
Business

Digital Hub created to help Local Businesses

CORNWALL, Ontario – A digital hub is being created by the Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce to help businesses in the region…

Hiking from home for Hospice
Local News

Hiking from home for Hospice

CORNWALL, Ontario - Traditionally, Carefor Hospice Cornwall's biggest fundraiser of the year, Hike for Hospice, takes place the first weekend of May. The event usually…