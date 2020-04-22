Cornwall Motor Speedway postpones the start of 2020 season

CORNWALL, Ontario – With the current COVID-19 Pandemic that is affecting everyone and with the current recommendations of the Public Health Safety Agency of Canada, the Lavergne family decided to postpone the start of the 2020 season that was scheduled to begin on May 17 until further notice.

Several scenarios are currently being discussed about our scheduling format for the upcoming summer, we are monitoring the situation closely and will adapt our decisions to accommodate our race team, fans and sponsors while respecting all recommendations from the Government. Our first priority is to have a safe and virus free environment for our drivers and fans to enjoy while being compliant with regulations in place.

Please be patient and keep following our different social media platforms in the coming weeks and months as we will make sure to update everyone with our decisions about our 2020 season.

For more information on the upcoming season at Cornwall, please visit the website at www.cornwallspeedway.com you can add us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cornwallspeedway , twitter at @cms_speedway, and now on Instagram under Cornwall Speedway, we will use these media platforms for results and contests over the summer.