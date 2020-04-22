Highland Games postponed to 2021

MAXVILLE, Ontario – The Glengarry Highland Games have been postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As upsetting as cancelling this year’s Glengarry Highland Games is…..it is very much the right thing to do,” reads a statement from Games President Eric Metcalfe. “I also want to assure you that all the directors and committees will be working hard to produce a spectacular 2021 Games. We look forward to welcoming you back on July 30 and 31, 2021. Please keep checking out our website for updates.”

Metcalfe is asking anyone with any questions to contact the Games Secretary at 613‐527‐2876 or 1‐888‐ 298‐1666 or secretary@glengarryhighlandgames.com.

“While we know this is a huge disappointment for everyone involved with the Games, our primary responsibility is the health and safety of the competitors, entertainers, volunteers, and the thousands of supporters who contribute to the success of our festival,” reads a statement from the Glengarry Highland Games. “Since its beginning in 1948, the Games have been held continuously in spite of sweltering heat and pouring rain and other difficult conditions, so this unprecedented cancellation reflects the gravity of the world’s situation right now.”