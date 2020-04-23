CCH sends love and pizza to SJCCC

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Community Hospital (CCH) provided a delicious treat to the residents of St. Joseph Continuing Care Centre (SJCCC) yesterday, April 22.

CCH sent over 45 pizzas between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. from Napoleon’s on Montreal Rd. in Cornwall.

“We are so humbled by their generosity. As frontline workers, we are all in this together and it’s so nice to see our local healthcare partners thinking of one another during these uncertain times. Thank you to CCH for ‘paying it forward’ to our team – and you can be sure we’ll be doing the same this week,” reads a statement from SJCCC on their Facebook page.