North Glengarry ends burn ban; South Glengarry allowing agricultural fires

NORTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – North Glengarry, like other municipalities throughout Ontario, implemented a total burn ban as a part of their pandemic management.

As of Thursday, April 23, that total burn ban has been lifted.

“We would like to thank our residents for supporting our local firefighters during the burn ban. We recognize that many of you are eager to resume burning for both agricultural and recreational purposes. We remind residents that any and all Open Air fires require burn permits and that our residents must follow all of the rules that accompany their burn permit. We need your help to keep our community safe,” said North Glengarry Fire Chief Matthew Roy.

Residents who have burn permits are now able to have fires according to the Township’s Burn by-law and under favourable conditions.

In South Glengarry, the Township is taking a more incremental approach, allowing limited agricultural fires as of Wednesday, April 22.

“The agricultural community has expressed interest in having limited burning events to clear brush. We all know that that is very important this time of year,” said South Glengarry Fire Chief David Robertson.

Right now the agricultural fires are limited to burning of vegetation that impedes crop planting. Farmers must inform Chief Robertson prior to having the fire.

Robertson explained to council, that the burn ban in South Glengarry may be lifted entirely in the next couple of weeks.

“Hoping in a couple of weeks to lift the burn ban. I want to do it in conjunction with neighbours so we are all on the same page,” he said.