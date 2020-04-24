MP Eric Duncan challenges fellow CPC MP on Tam comments

CORNWALL, Ontario – Stormont, Dundas and South Glengarry Conservative MP Eric Duncan challenged a fellow party member MP Derek Sloan over his comments on Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s Chief Medical Officer of Health.

On Tuesday April 21, Sloan released a video on social media where he criticized Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for taking advice from Dr. Tam about the COVID-19 pandemic and asking if she “worked for Canada or does she work for China?”

Sloan, who like Duncan is a rookie MP, is also running for the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) leadership to replace Andrew Scheer.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, has failed Canadians. Dr. Tam must go! Canada must remain sovereign over decisions. The UN, the WHO, and Chinese Communist propaganda must never again have a say over Canada’s public health!#cdnpolihttps://t.co/2u1JxCAdIV — Derek Sloan (@DerekSloanCPC) April 21, 2020

Sloan was quickly condemned for his comments by MPs from both sides of the aisle, including, as stated, Eric Duncan.

Just want to put myself on record very clearly to my constituents. I may have questions & constructive concerns at times about Dr. Tam & team during these evolving & challenging times. But I will never question her loyalty to Canada & best interests of Canadians at heart. — Eric Duncan (@EricDuncanSDSG) April 23, 2020

In a virtual press conference with media outlets on Friday, April 24, Duncan gave more detail on his views on Sloan’s statement and on Dr. Tam, and Dr. Tam’s handling on Canada’s COVID-19 response so far.

“The situation is evolving on a day-by-day basis,” Duncan said. “There is a difference in questioning someone’s loyalty, and questioning someone’s decisions.”

“I do have questions when it comes to disposal of PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) and on when travel restrictions should have been implemented,” Duncan went on to say.

Duncan asserted that questioning someone’s professional performance should not include personal attacks.

This is not the first time that the new MP for Stormont, Dundas, and South Glengarry has challenged one of his own party’s leadership candidates.

In January, Duncan criticized a statement from CPC leadership candidate Richard Décarie who made comments about LGBTQ rights and life choices.