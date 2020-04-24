Chamber of Commerce, Cornwall, Ontario

MP Eric Duncan challenges fellow CPC MP on Tam comments

April 24, 2020 at 11 h 50 min
Reading time: 2 min 30 s
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Eric Duncan in Parliament on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

CORNWALL, Ontario – Stormont, Dundas and South Glengarry Conservative MP Eric Duncan challenged a fellow party member MP Derek Sloan over his comments on Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s Chief Medical Officer of Health.

On Tuesday April 21, Sloan released a video on social media where he criticized Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for taking advice from Dr. Tam about the COVID-19 pandemic and asking if she “worked for Canada or does she work for China?”

Sloan, who like Duncan is a rookie MP, is also running for the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) leadership to replace Andrew Scheer.

Sloan was quickly condemned for his comments by MPs from both sides of the aisle, including, as stated, Eric Duncan.

In a virtual press conference with media outlets on Friday, April 24, Duncan gave more detail on his views on Sloan’s statement and on Dr. Tam, and Dr. Tam’s handling on Canada’s COVID-19 response so far.

“The situation is evolving on a day-by-day basis,” Duncan said. “There is a difference in questioning someone’s loyalty, and questioning someone’s decisions.”

“I do have questions when it comes to disposal of PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) and on when travel restrictions should have been implemented,” Duncan went on to say.

Duncan asserted that questioning someone’s professional performance should not include personal attacks.

This is not the first time that the new MP for Stormont, Dundas, and South Glengarry has challenged one of his own party’s leadership candidates.

In January, Duncan criticized a statement from CPC leadership candidate Richard Décarie who made comments about LGBTQ rights and life choices.

READ MORE: Duncan reacts to Conservative Leadership hopeful’s comments

