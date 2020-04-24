National Volunteer Week

South Stormont allowing agricultural burns

April 24, 2020 at 9 h 57 min
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
SOUTH STORMONT, Ontario – The Township of South Stormont has announced that they are partially lifting their burn ban to allow agricultural fires as of Friday, April 24 at noon.

Owners of agriculturally zoned who have burn permits must notify South Stormont Fire Services Chief Gilles Crepeau prior to starting any fire. The chief can be reached by email at gilles@southstormont.ca or by telephone at (613) 534-8889 ext. 250.

A burn permit must be obtained for each property (roll number) where the burning is to take place. New burn permits can be obtained on the Township of South Stormont website and dropped off at the dropbox at the township office along with the $10 fee.

South Stormont is the third municipality to modify their burn bans in light of the pandemic. The Township of North Glengarry completely lifted their burn ban earlier in the week, and South Glengarry is also allowing agricultural fires.

