Province to give frontline workers pandemic pay

ONTARIO – The province of Ontario announced that it will be providing frontline workers with payment for working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The province will be providing an extra $4 an hour to eligible frontline workers, furthermore, employees working more than 100 hours a month will receive lump sum payments of $250 per month for four months.

Employees in the following sectors will be eligible for the pandemic pay:

Long term care workers,

Retirement home workers,

Emergency shelters,

Supportive housing,

Social services congregate care settings,

Corrections institutions and youth justice facilities

Home and community care workers

Some hospital staff

Frontline clinical care workers are eligible for the pay, along with those providing support services such as meal preparation and cleaning will qualify for pandemic pay, which begins immediately and will continue for 16 weeks.

“During these dark days, the Ontario spirit continues to shine through with everyday acts of heroism, courage, and compassion by our frontline workers,” said Premier Ford. “These people put themselves in harm’s way to care for our sick and vulnerable citizens. I am truly grateful, as are the people of Ontario, for their service, and it’s time we give something back to those who sacrifice so much day in and day out.”

“It is vital that we retain our frontline health care workers as we continue our fight to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “We are taking further actions to continue to ensure that our healthcare workers are supported, and the health care sector maintains a safe staffing level, especially in places where it is needed the most.”