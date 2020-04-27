COVID-19 cases in EOHU region reach 90

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU), which covers Cornwall, SD&G, and Prescott-Russell is reporting 90 cases of COVID-19 across the region as of Monday morning, April 27.

The majority of cases in the region are in the Prescott-Russell area, which is at 59 cases. There are 17 cases in the United Counties of SD&G and 14 in Cornwall.

Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Chief Medical Officer of Health with the EOHU said that the concentration of cases in Prescott-Russell is not surprising given the area’s proximity to Ottawa and the number of residents who commute to work in the capital.

Friday, April 24 saw the single highest jump in cases in the region, as 10 were added to the total after eight residents and two employees at the Pincerest Nursing Home in Plantagenet in Prescott-Russell tested positive for COVID-19.

The majority of those infected are men between the ages of 50 and 69.

Currently, there are three individuals who have been hospitalized with COVID-19, and two are in an Intensive Care Unit. There have been 42 people who have recovered. So far, there have been no deaths as a result of COVID-19 in the EOHU region.

The EOHU has reported testing 1,626 individuals for the virus.