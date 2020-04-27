Social distancing to continue six months to a year

CORNWALL, Ontario – On Monday, April 27, the government of Ontario unveiled their plan for the re-opening of Ontario after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Chief Medical Officer of Health called the plan “a very gradual approach.”

The province of Ontario has planned three phases to re-open Ontario and the economy. Each phase will last two-to-four weeks and will be monitored by experts for any potential increase in COVID-19 cases.

The phases were generally outlined as follows:

Stage 1: For businesses that were ordered to close or restrict operations, opening select workplaces that can immediately modify operations to meet public health guidance. Opening some outdoor spaces like parks and allowing for a greater number of individuals to attend some events . Hospitals would also begin to offer some non-urgent and scheduled surgeries, and other health care services.

Opening more workplaces, based on risk assessments, which may include some service industries and additional office and retail workplaces. Some larger public gatherings would be allowed, and more outdoor spaces would open. Stage 3: Opening of all workplaces responsibly and further relaxing of restrictions on public gatherings.

“Our top priority remains protecting the health and safety of the people of Ontario and supporting our frontline heroes as we do everything in our power to contain and defeat this deadly virus,” said Premier Ford. “At the same time, we are preparing for the responsible restart of our economy. This next phase of our response to COVID-19 is designed to help us map out what needs to be done, and when, to get us back on the road to recovery.”

In his review of these phases for re-opening Ontario, Dr. Roumeliotis told media that the process will likely last throughout the summer.

“No way we are going to have big concerts or gatherings in June or July,” he said. “For sure this process is not going to start likely before the end of the month.”

Dr. Roumeliotis said that measures such as social distancing and self-isolation will likely continue even after the three phases to re-open the province are completed.

“All we are doing now will still be there four six months to a year,” he said. “We do expect to have mini bumps in our curve.”