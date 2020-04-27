Three minutes with the Mayor of South Glengarry

As the Mayor of South Glengarry, I would like to thank our Township’s many essential workers who have been working tirelessly through this on-going situation. Thank you for all that you do to keep our community running safely.

For up-to-date information regarding disruptions or changes in departmental services, or to find local resources for South Glengarry businesses, farmers, and residents during COVID-19, please visit the South Glengarry website at www.southglengarry.com.

A few reminders to all residents, the first installment of interim taxes scheduled to be withdrawn on March 31st were delayed to the new April 30th Due Date. To help ensure our collection staff are kept safe, please make sure all garbage waste, as well as recycling, is placed in the appropriate bags and not left loose in trash receptacles or recycling bins. A complete fire ban remains in place. We know that this is inconvenient at this time of the year, but we need to keep our volunteer firefighters safe and this limits the potential for them to go to unnecessary calls.

Playground equipment, picnic tables, and courts, public park washrooms and other recreational amenities are closed, however many trails across South Glengarry remain open for walks and hikes providing people maintain a safe physical distance.

Our Township By-Law Officers are also now able to proactively monitor and respond to calls regarding people congregating in municipal parks, using park amenities or equipment, restaurants keeping their dining rooms open, and gatherings of more than five people in public or in private residences.

The only way we can stop this virus is by working together. By following physical social distancing, washing our hands frequently, and limiting gatherings of more than 5 people, we will get through this together.

This past Easter holiday demonstrated residents participating in virtual family gatherings rather than physically gathering, showing kindness through delivery of care packages to loved ones and our essential services, and by working together to keeping our community safe. While we’re not at the end of this yet, I have no doubt in my mind that South Glengarry will continue to be strong and resilient as we head into May together. Stay home, stay connected at a distance, and stay safe.

Best Wishes,

Mayor Frank Prevost