Tim Hortons shows support to Glen Stor Dun Lodge

CORNWALL, Ontario – Last Monday, Glen Stor Dun Lodge in Cornwall received a special surprise from Tim Hortons.

Tim Hortons has been wanting to show their love to employees at long-term care facilities, and so they made a delivery of coffee in donuts to Glen Stor Dun Lodge.

“We are very grateful for the coffee and donuts Tim Hortons delivered to the Lodge,” said Steven Golden, Administrator at Glen Stor Dun Lodge. “Our employees really appreciated this thoughtful and compassionate gesture during these difficult and unprecedent times. It is really nice to see a community come together and support one another.”