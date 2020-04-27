St. Hubert, Cornwall, Ontario

Tim Hortons shows support to Glen Stor Dun Lodge

April 27, 2020 at 11 h 09 min
Reading time: 30 s
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Tim Hortons shows support to Glen Stor Dun Lodge
Tim Hortons team members delivering donuts and coffee to Glen Stor Dun Lodge. Submitted photo.

CORNWALL, Ontario – Last Monday, Glen Stor Dun Lodge in Cornwall received a special surprise from Tim Hortons.

Tim Hortons has been wanting to show their love to employees at long-term care facilities, and so they made a delivery of coffee in donuts to Glen Stor Dun Lodge.

“We are very grateful for the coffee and donuts Tim Hortons delivered to the Lodge,” said Steven Golden, Administrator at Glen Stor Dun Lodge. “Our employees really appreciated this thoughtful and compassionate gesture during these difficult and unprecedent times.  It is really nice to see a community come together and support one another.”

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

CCH sends love and pizza to SJCCC
Living

CCH sends love and pizza to SJCCC

CORNWALL, Ontario - The Cornwall Community Hospital (CCH) provided a delicious treat to the residents of St. Joseph Continuing Care Centre (SJCCC) yesterday, April 22. CCH…

North Glengarry ends burn ban; South Glengarry allowing agricultural fires
Living

North Glengarry ends burn ban; South Glengarry allowing agricultural fires

NORTH GLENGARRY, Ontario - North Glengarry, like other municipalities throughout Ontario, implemented…

Cornwall Chamber of Commerce