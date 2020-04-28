UPDATE: Missing woman found safely

UPDATE: 3:20p.m. April 28: CPS state that the missing woman has been found safely.

CORNWALL, Ontrario – The Cornwall Police Service is asking for public assistance to locate 36-year-old, Laurel Kubecki. The woman was last seen during the early morning hours of April 28, 2020 in the area of Augustus Street and First Street West. Police do not believe foul play is suspected, however, we are looking to confirm her wellbeing and would like to speak to her or anyone with information concerning her whereabouts.

DESCRIPTION:

Caucasian

5’3”

130 lbs

Blonde, shoulder-length hair

Was last seen wearing dark jogging pants and dark coat

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Laurel Kubecki, please call dispatch at 613-933-5000 ext. 2418.