CORNWALL, Ontario – Thomas Quinn, 38, of Cornwall was arrested on April 24, 2020 and charged with theft under $5000, obstruct police, resist arrest and forcible confinement. It is alleged on April 24, 2020 the man removed merchandise from a Marlborough St. store making no attempt to pay for the merchandise as he left the store. Police were contacted and located the man a short distance away. He refused to co-operate with police and was taken into custody after a brief struggle. It is also alleged on April 26, 2020 the man purposely locked two persons in a laundry room and police were contacted to investigate. He was taken into custody during the investigation, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 9, 2020.
Man charged for theft, locking people in laundry room
Provided by CPS