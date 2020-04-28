St. Hubert, Cornwall, Ontario

Man charged for theft, locking people in laundry room

April 28, 2020 — Changed at 16 h 11 min on April 27, 2020
Provided by CPS
CORNWALL, Ontario – Thomas Quinn, 38, of Cornwall was arrested on April 24, 2020 and charged with theft under $5000, obstruct police, resist arrest and forcible confinement. It is alleged on April 24, 2020 the man removed merchandise from a Marlborough St. store making no attempt to pay for the merchandise as he left the store. Police were contacted and located the man a short distance away. He refused to co-operate with police and was taken into custody after a brief struggle. It is also alleged on April 26, 2020 the man purposely locked two persons in a laundry room and police were contacted to investigate. He was taken into custody during the investigation, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 9, 2020.

