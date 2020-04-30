Chamber of Commerce, Cornwall, Ontario

Body found on Akwesasne

AKWESASNE – The Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service (AMPS) disclosed on Thursday, April 30 that the body of an male had been discovered that morning in the Tsi Snaihne district on the Quebec side of Akwesasne.

The body was found on River Rd.

“Officers responded to the scene and located a deceased male,” reads an AMPS statement. “The male has been identified as Taylor John, 31, of Akwesasne, New York.”

AMPS is currently investigating along with the Sûreté du Quebec (SQ).

“The Akwesasne Mohawk Police have secured the scene and are awaiting assistance from the SQ, Forensic Unit to assist with the investigation,” the statement goes on to say.

