McConnell Ave. fire caused by smoking

CORNWALL, Ontario – Cornwall Fire Services (CFS) declared that the cause of a fire on Wednesday, April 29 was the “careless” discarding of smoking materials.

CFS received the call at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday and arrived shortly there after to a three alarm blaze at a house containing three apartments in the 100 block of McConnell Ave.

The home was severely damaged, but no injuries were reported.

“Smoking is the number one cause of fatal home fires in Canada, and during these times of physical distancing, when residents are spending more time at home, it’s important to be vigilant,” said Fire Chief Pierre Voisine. “Luckily, no one was hurt.”

CFS offered the following tips to avoid smoking related fires: