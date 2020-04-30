No injuries in McConnell Ave fire

CORNWALL, Ontario – Cornwall Fire Services (CFS), responded to a fire in the 100 block of McConnell Ave. at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29.

The fire gutted a house containing three apartments.

CFS Chief Pierre Voisine said that the blaze was a three alarm fire with five trucks and around 24 firefighters responding.

Voisine said that there were no injuries as a result of the fire and that the structure was vacated by the time CFS arrived.

Voisine said that the cause of the fire was still under investigation.