Chamber of Commerce, Cornwall, Ontario

Cornwall boy names RCMP puppy

May 1, 2020 at 10 h 38 min
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Cornwall boy names RCMP puppy
Submitted photo of a German Shepherd puppy.

CORNWALL, Ontario – The RCMP announced the winners of their annual Name the Puppy contest.

Annually, the RCMP has held a contest to let young Canadians name their next batch of canine officers.

This year, all names had to start with the letter “N”. Logan Grant of Cornwall was one of 13 winners with his submission of Neeka.

The full list of winners is as follows:

  • Nanuq : Hunter Lowe (Rankin Inlet, Nunavut)
  • Narco : Lucas Beyea (Loon Lake, Saskatchewan)
  • Narley : Avery Moreau (Surrey, British Columbia)
  • Neeka : Logan Grant (Cornwall, Ontario)
  • Nelly : Thomas Lafrenière (Gatineau, Quebec)
  • Nero : Malcolm Costain (Elmsdale, Prince Edward Island)
  • Newman : Landon MacDougall (Truro, Nova Scotia)
  • Nina : Aleesha Hanna (Napan, New Brunswick)
  • Nixon : Gannon Myers (Port au Choix, Newfoundland and Labrador)
  • Niya : Sabella Nickerson (Bowden, Alberta)
  • Noah : Jeremiah Olson (Fort McPherson, North West Territories)
  • Nova : Maddison Cresswell (Carcross, Yukon)
  • Nytro : Denise Tackaberry (Kelwood, Manitoba)

Each winner will receive a 8×10-inch photo of the pup they named, a plush dog, and a water bottle.

“Thank you to all the children who entered,” said Staff Sergeant Gary Creed, Senior Trainer and acting Officer in Charge of the Police Dog Service Training Centre. “And thank you to all the teachers who make this part of their class work. These 13 names will serve our dogs with pride.”

Share this article

Suggested articles

SLIDESHOW: Remembrance Day in Cornwall
Local News

SLIDESHOW: Remembrance Day in Cornwall

CORNWALL, Ontario - On a snowy and cold November 11, 2019, residents of Cornwall took part in their annual tradition of remembrance. For Remembrance Day 2019 police, the…

CCVS students stand with Wet’suwet’en
Local News

CCVS students stand with Wet’suwet’en

CORNWALL, Ontario - Students at Cornwall Collegiate and Vocational School (CCVS) held a second protest in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en…

MCA stands with Wet’suwet’en
Local News

MCA stands with Wet’suwet’en

AKWESASNE - The Mohawk Council of Akwesasne (MCA) has released a statement of solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en First Nation in B.C. The Wet’suwet’en are currently…

axxis optical, cornwall, ontario