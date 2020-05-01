Cornwall boy names RCMP puppy

CORNWALL, Ontario – The RCMP announced the winners of their annual Name the Puppy contest.

Annually, the RCMP has held a contest to let young Canadians name their next batch of canine officers.

This year, all names had to start with the letter “N”. Logan Grant of Cornwall was one of 13 winners with his submission of Neeka.

The full list of winners is as follows:

Nanuq : Hunter Lowe (Rankin Inlet, Nunavut)

: Hunter Lowe (Rankin Inlet, Nunavut) Narco : Lucas Beyea (Loon Lake, Saskatchewan)

: Lucas Beyea (Loon Lake, Saskatchewan) Narley : Avery Moreau (Surrey, British Columbia)

: Avery Moreau (Surrey, British Columbia) Neeka : Logan Grant (Cornwall, Ontario)

: Logan Grant (Cornwall, Ontario) Nelly : Thomas Lafrenière (Gatineau, Quebec)

: Thomas Lafrenière (Gatineau, Quebec) Nero : Malcolm Costain (Elmsdale, Prince Edward Island)

: Malcolm Costain (Elmsdale, Prince Edward Island) Newman : Landon MacDougall (Truro, Nova Scotia)

: Landon MacDougall (Truro, Nova Scotia) Nina : Aleesha Hanna (Napan, New Brunswick)

: Aleesha Hanna (Napan, New Brunswick) Nixon : Gannon Myers (Port au Choix, Newfoundland and Labrador)

: Gannon Myers (Port au Choix, Newfoundland and Labrador) Niya : Sabella Nickerson (Bowden, Alberta)

: Sabella Nickerson (Bowden, Alberta) Noah : Jeremiah Olson (Fort McPherson, North West Territories)

: Jeremiah Olson (Fort McPherson, North West Territories) Nova : Maddison Cresswell (Carcross, Yukon)

: Maddison Cresswell (Carcross, Yukon) Nytro : Denise Tackaberry (Kelwood, Manitoba)

Each winner will receive a 8×10-inch photo of the pup they named, a plush dog, and a water bottle.

“Thank you to all the children who entered,” said Staff Sergeant Gary Creed, Senior Trainer and acting Officer in Charge of the Police Dog Service Training Centre. “And thank you to all the teachers who make this part of their class work. These 13 names will serve our dogs with pride.”