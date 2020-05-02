Chamber of Commerce, Cornwall, Ontario

Donated iPads support seniors

May 2, 2020 — Changed at 15 h 49 min on May 1, 2020
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
A resident at Parisien Manor talks to a furry friend on a tablet. Submitted photo.

CORNWALL, Ontario – Lahaie and Sullivan Cornwall Funeral Homes has donated iPads to long-term care and retirement homes in Cornwall.

Parisien Manor, St. Joseph’s Continuing Care Centre (SJCC) and Chateau Cornwall each received an iPad to help their seniors remain connected in the age of social distancing and self-isolation.

“We love finding creating ways to support our community and felt that the iPads would help keep the connection going within families separated by this terrible pandemic,” said Laurie Sullivan-Kennedy of Lahaie and Sullivan. “Our funeral homes have been able to keep our standards of service high by adopting the use of technology and wanted to share some great possibilities with long term care & retirement homes so that the staff and residents can feel the benefits also.”

St. Joseph’s Continuing Care Centre has received several donations of tablets for their residents, including an iPad from Lahaie and Sullivan.

“I love being able to use the video conferencing technology,” said Phyllis Leroux, a resident at SJCC. “I was able to see and speak with my daughter in Toronto this week – and it made my heart so full”.

Marvel MacDonald of the Chartwell Chateau Cornwall Retirement Residence said that their seniors were grateful at the chance to have more options to connect with loved ones.

“Our residents always inspire us with their optimism, wisdom and trust and we have a chance to work with the community to connect more families with their loved ones via technology during COVID-19,” said MacDonald. “Lahaie and Sullivan has dispersed iPads throughout Cornwall and Chartwell Chateau Cornwall has been busy making connections with loved ones and putting smiles on everyone’s faces.”

 

