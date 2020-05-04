CPS arrest six in drug bust

CORNWALL, Ontario – On the morning of May 1, 2020, members of the Cornwall Police Service (CPS) Street Crime Unit, the Cornwall Emergency Response Team, and the Ontario Provincial Police Tactics and Rescue Unit, executed two drug warrants simultaneously at a Third Street residence and a Pitt Street residence.

During the search, police located a quantity of fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, hydromorphone, illicit cannabis, as well as a quantity of Canadian currency. The combined street value of the drugs and currency is estimated to be over $40,000.

As a result of the investigation, six individuals were taken into custody and charged with the following:

Peter Blake, 29, of Cornwall:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – fentanyl

Possession of illicit cannabis

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence

Failure to comply with release order x 2 (for failing to reside at an approved residence and possessing a cell phone)

Jean-Marc Guindon, 23, of Cornwall:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – fentanyl

Possession of illicit cannabis

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence

Anthony Logan, 30, of Cornwall:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – fentanyl

Possession of illicit cannabis

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence

Breach of probation x 2 (for failing to notify a change of address and failing to keep the peace)

William Brown, 36, of Cornwall:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – hydromorphone

Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence

Natasha Lalonde, 35, of Cornwall:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – hydromorphone

Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence

Samantha MacIntyre, 30, of Cornwall:

Possession of a Schedule I substance – cocaine

All of the individuals were held in custody to await a bail hearing, with the exception of Samantha MacIntyre, who was released to appear in court on July 23, 2020.

“Our officers are continuing to work diligently to disrupt illegal drug activity in the City of Cornwall, and strengthen community safety,” said Staff Sergeant Robert Archambault of the Criminal Investigation Division. “Despite this pandemic, the Cornwall Police Service will continue to use all necessary tools and investigative techniques to eliminate criminal activity in our neighbourhoods.”

The CPS is continuing to actively combat drug trafficking within the city of Cornwall and would like to remind residents about the dangers of using and selling illicit drugs. Anyone with information on illegal drug activity is encouraged to contact our anonymous tip line at 613-933-5000 ext. 2404.