Hospice providing community support during COVID

May 4, 2020 at 17 h 11 min
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Verne McMillan, a Meals on Wheels driver in Winchester, one of the programs supported by Carefor volunteers. Submitted photo.

CORNWALL, Ontario – Carefor which operates Carefor Hospice Cornwall is using its resources to support the community.

Normally, their volunteers would be in their facilities, taking part in and helping to facilitate programs such as the bereaved support group, because of the COVID-19 pandemic and related social distancing, having volunteers on-site has not been as feasible as it once was.

Instead, Carefor has been working with the Local Health Integration Network (LHIN) to deliver at home support services in Cornwall and the surrounding Counties of SD&G.

Services that are provided include pharmacy and grocery delivery, phone health and safety checks, transportation, dementia support and more. All of these services are supported by volunteers and can be accessed through the following link: https://communitysupport.covidresponse.ca/

“One of Carefor’s mandates is to provide support services to seniors within our communities, with the goal of maintaining them safely in their home, for as long as possible,” said Jason Samson, Director of Operations, Eastern Counties, Carefor Health & Community Services. “Carefor has the ability to do this by introducing our support programs.  During these challenging times it is clear that seniors need supports.  Becoming a partner in the COVID response initiative only made sense for Carefor, we already had the required framework in place as well as the required technological platform.”

