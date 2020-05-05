Maintaining mental health during a pandemic

CORNWALL, Ontario – The COVID-19 pandemic has shone a focus on physical health, and the importance of social distancing to prevent the spread of a communicable disease, mental health however, is another side of the same coin that should not be overlooked.

From May 4 to May 10 is the 69th annual Mental Health Week across Canada. During this week, the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) is highlighting the importance of mental health, which is especially significant as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“Mental Health Week is an opportunity for communities across Canada to come together to encourage people to learn more about mental health,” said Angele D’Alessio, Mental Health Promoter with CMHA Champlain East. “It is about reducing stigma and learning more about mental health.”

D’Alessio explained that one-out-of-five Canadians experience mental health issues in their life times, and she pointed to the COVID-19 pandemic as a detrimental factor to mental health.

“About 49 per cent of Ontarians are feeling more anxious right now,” she said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recognizes personal connection as an important factor to maintaining positive mental health.

While video conferencing platforms are allowing people to continue to communicate to each other, they are also exacerbating feelings of isolation.

“Although we have no other options but to use these tools, we are still experiencing isolation,” said D’Alessio. “I think people are struggling with knowing how to connect.”

D’Alessio is encouraging the Cornwall and SD&G community to connect with each other through social media during Mental Health Week with the hashtags #GetLoudForMentalHealth and #GetReal.

“What we really want is for people to do during Mental Health Week is for them to be honest about how they feel,” she said.

During Mental Health Week CMHA Champlain East is holding a contest challenging residents to share how they are staying socially connected during the pandemic. Those who wish to enter into the contest are being asked to comment on this Facebook post, or call 613-933-5845; more comments means more chances to win!