Woman charged with assaulting father

CORNWALL, Ontario – A 32-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested on May 4, 2020 and charged with assault and breach of probation for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged on May 4, 2020 the woman assaulted her father at his apartment building and police were contacted to investigate. The woman who had left the scene was located by police, taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 28, 2020. Her name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

ASSAULT, MISCHIEF

CORNWALL, Ontario – A 32-year-old St. Andrews West man was arrested on May 4, 2020 and charged with assault and mischief. It is alleged during an argument on April 30, 2020 the man assaulted his wife and damaged a tablet. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On May 4, 2020 the man attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 21, 2020. His name was not released as it would identify the victim.

