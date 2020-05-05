Chamber of Commerce, Cornwall, Ontario

Woman charged with assaulting father

May 5, 2020 — Changed at 14 h 10 min on May 5, 2020
Reading time: 1 min
Provided by CPS
Woman charged with assaulting father

CORNWALL, Ontario – A 32-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested on May 4, 2020 and charged with assault and breach of probation for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged on May 4, 2020 the woman assaulted her father at his apartment building and police were contacted to investigate. The woman who had left the scene was located by police, taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 28, 2020. Her name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

ASSAULT, MISCHIEF

CORNWALL, Ontario – A 32-year-old St. Andrews West man was arrested on May 4, 2020 and charged with assault and mischief. It is alleged during an argument on April 30, 2020 the man assaulted his wife and damaged a tablet. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On May 4, 2020 the man attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 21, 2020. His name was not released as it would identify the victim.

There were 42 calls for service in the City of Cornwall in the last 24 hours (8am the previous day to 8am the day of the release). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map @ http://www.cornwallpolice.ca/ . CCPS reserves the right not to post all calls for service in order to protect the identity of the victims.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Goose nest in parking lot protected
Local News

Goose nest in parking lot protected

CORNWALL, Ontario - A reader by the name of Lois Hopwood-Jones, brought to Seaway News' attention earlier this week that there is a mother goose nesting and protecting her…

Maintaining mental health during a pandemic
Local News

Maintaining mental health during a pandemic

CORNWALL, Ontario - The COVID-19 pandemic has shone a focus on physical health, and the importance of social distancing to prevent…

axxis optical, cornwall, ontario