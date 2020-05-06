Championing mental health

CORNWALL, Ontario – From May 4 to May 10 is Mental Health Week across Ontario. This year, the week is aimed at breaking down the stigma around mental health and sharing ways to stay connected during the COVID-19 pandemic through hashtags #GetLoudForMentalHealth and #GetReal.

As a part of the week long event, the Canadian Alliance on Mental Illness and Mental Health (CAMIMH) announced winners of the annual Champions of Mental Health Awards.

The CAMIMH has named YourTV Cornwall as Champions in the Media category for their work with their local program “Mental Health Matters” which has over 60 epsiodes.

“Happy to be accepting this award from Canadian Alliance on Mental Illness and Mental Health on behalf of Yourtv Cornwall for producing five seasons(60 episodes) of Mental Health Matters,” said Bill Makinson of YourTV Cornwall “This award does not happen without our host and community producer Angele D’Alessio of CMHA Champlain East / ACSM Champlain Est. It was a team effort and we are honoured to have been selected for this national award.”