Garden centres, nurseries, can open Friday

ONTARIO – The Ontario government further relaxed pandemic related restrictions on some businesses.

On Wednesday, May 6, the government announced that garden centres and nurseries will be able to open on Friday, May 8 as long as they observe public health restrictions, such as the ones that apply to grocery stores and pharmacies.

These restrictions include social distancing, restricting the use of cash, and limiting the number of customers in a store.

Up until that time, those businesses were restricted to curbside businesses only.

“We haven’t been sitting on our hands. Whether it’s releasing our framework for reopening or putting in place the workplace safety guidelines needed to help businesses adapt to the new environment, we’ve been laying the groundwork for the safe, measured, and gradual reopening of our province,” said Premier Doug Ford. “As the trends improve, we can move forward with reopening more and more of our economy and getting people back to work.”

Additionally, hardware stores and safety supply stores will be permitted to accept in-story payments for purchases, in addition to offering curbside service and delivery.

The government is also relaxing restrictions on construction, allowing work on below-grade multi-unit residential construction projects like apartments and condominiums.

This will help clear the way for the housing and jobs our economy will need to support economic recovery from the impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak,” said MPP Jim McDonell.