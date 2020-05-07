Cost of spirits cut

ONTARIO – In support of bars and restaurants, the Ontario government has reduced the cost of whiskey, gin, and other spirits.

“Effective immediately, the price for whiskey, gin, rum and other spirits will be temporarily reduced from the current licensee minimum price of $2.00 per 29 mL to $1.34 per 29 mL,” reads a statement from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission (AGCO). “By making spirits more affordable the government is providing further support to restaurants, bars and other establishments that cannot serve patrons in-house during the current state of emergency.”

Earlier in March, the province allowed restaurants and bars to begin selling alcohol with take out and delivery orders.

Both of these orders will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2020.

AGCO has also modified the rules for cideries.

“The government is also taking steps to support those who produce cider,” the AGCO statement goes on to read. “The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario has temporarily removed the requirement for cideries to have five acres of planted fruit in order to qualify for a store at their cidery. This change will allow all licensed manufacturers of cider to sell their products on-site or deliver directly to consumers across Ontario.”