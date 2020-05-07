COVID cases rise outside of Cornwall

CORNWALL, Ontario – As of Thursday, May 7 all Cornwall COVID-19 are listed as being resolved. The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) lists 14 cases as being diagnosed as positive in Cornwall, and now all are listed as “resolved”.

Outside of Cornwall however, cases continue to rise with four new cases added to the EOHU regions total since May 4.

In total, there are 112 positively diagnosed COVID-19 cases in the EOHU region, with 77 in Prescott-Russell, 21 in the United Counties of SD&G in addition to Cornwall’s 14.

In SD&G, 14 cases have been resolved, and 31 in Prescott-Russell.

“We are flattening the curve locally,” said Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Chief Medical Officer of Health of the EOHU. “We will be monitoring the situation. My primary concern right now are the vulnerable. We are preparing for more announcements about opening.”

There are two active COVID-19 outbreaks in the EOHU region, one at the Pinecrest Nursing Home in Plantagenet, and one at Woodland Villa in Long Sault.

At least 13 residents and staff at Pinecrest have tested positive with COVID-19 and two residents have died from the virus. There are less than five cases at Woodland Villa and Dr. Roumeliotis stated that those cases were not showing symptoms.

Dr. Roumeliotis hopes that all of the region’s long term care facilities will be fully tested by May 8. So far, 3,005 individuals have been tested in the region.

Dr. Roumeliotis emphasized that COVID-19 remains in the area and that social distancing measures, such as working from home, are still required for the time being.