SD&G Counties announce two road closures

UNITED COUNTIES of SD&G, Ontario – The United Counties of SD&G have announced that two roads will be closed next week.

County Rd. 1 between French Settlement and Loughlin roads will be closed from Wednesday, May 13 to Friday, May 15 for the installation of a cross culvert.

County Rd. 23 will be closed to all traffic near the Curry Hill CN Rail bridge to facilitate repairs on the bridge. A detour will be in place between Second and Third Line roads via Concession 2. County Rd. 23 will be closed from Tuesday, May 12 to Friday, May 15.