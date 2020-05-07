Chamber of Commerce, Cornwall, Ontario

SD&G Counties announce two road closures

May 7, 2020 at 16 h 13 min
Reading time: 30 s
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
SD&G Counties announce two road closures
The section of County Rd. 23 scheduled to be closed on Tuesday, May 12.

UNITED COUNTIES of SD&G, Ontario – The United Counties of SD&G have announced that two roads will be closed next week.

County Rd. 1 between French Settlement and Loughlin roads will be closed from Wednesday, May 13 to Friday, May 15 for the installation of a cross culvert.

County Rd. 23 will be closed  to all traffic near the Curry Hill CN Rail bridge to facilitate repairs on the bridge. A detour will be in place between Second and Third Line roads via Concession 2. County Rd. 23 will be closed from Tuesday, May 12 to Friday, May 15.

Share this article

Suggested articles

SD&G Counties launch grant programs to support local business
Regional News

SD&G Counties launch grant programs to support local business

UNITED COUNTIES of SD&G, Ontario - The United Counties of SD&G has announced the launch of the…

Communicating in the Counties
Regional News

Communicating in the Counties

CORNWALL, Ontario - The United Counties of SD&G has introduced a new position to help keep their residents informed. A good municipal Communications Coordinator is a blessing…

United Counties vote to defer tax collection
Regional News

United Counties vote to defer tax collection

CORNWALL, Ontario - Like many of their lower-tier constituent municipalities, the United Counties of SD&G has voted to defer their…

Cornwall Chamber of Commerce