Chamber of Commerce, Cornwall, Ontario

May 7, 2020 at 10 h 41 min
Reading time: 1 min
By Nick Seebruch
Snowbirds to flyover Cornwall this afternoon

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Canadian Forces Snowbirds will be flying over Cornwall on Thursday afternoon, May 7 at around 4:30 p.m.

The Snowbirds are currently engaged in Operation INSPIRATION, a cross Canada tour to lift the spirits of Canadians during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The team’s signature nine-jet formation, with trailing white smoke, will fly over cities across the country starting in Nova Scotia this weekend and working west throughout the week,” reads a statement from the Department of National Defence. “The team will release anticipated locations, routes, and times on their social media platforms each day. Flyovers will occur at an elevation no lower than 500 feet above all obstacles.”

The Snowbirds are scheduled to takeoff Thursday afternoon from Montreal at 4:15 p.m. and will fly along the St. Lawrence River before turning north towards Ottawa once they reach Cornwall.

“We encourage Canadians to observe the flyovers from the safety of their home and refrain from travelling to see the flyovers. Please maintain physical distancing practices that are keeping us all safe,” the statement from the Department of National Defence goes on to read.”

