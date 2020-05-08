BASF supporting COVID fight in Cornwall

CORNWALL, Ontartio – BASF and it’s Cornwall site is supporting the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the City through offering support and donations.

“Since the COVID-19 crisis started, we have heen continuously working on identifying all the areas where BASF could positively contribute to our communities in Canada,” said Diana Rourke, BASF’s Cornwall Site Director. “In Cornwall, we are putting all our efforts into supporting those who are particularly in need: healthcare facilities and essential service professionals. I am very proud of all the employees who work at our site for rallying around this cause to make an impact and assist the Cornwall super heroes who keep us all save and healthy.”

As a part of their company wide “Helping Hands” campaign, BASF has donated soaps, hand sanitizer, N95 masks and more to local health care facilities.

Nationally, BASF has donated $64,000 to food banks Canada.

As an essential producer of chemicals, BASF’s Cornwall site has continued to operate throughout the pandemic.