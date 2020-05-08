Four more COVID-19 deaths in EOHU region

PRESCOTT-RUSSELL, Ontario – Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Chief Medical Officer of Health with the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) reported on Friday, May 8 that there had been an increase of nine COVID-19 cases in the region since the day before, with four more deaths bringing the total for the region to six.

All of the new cases are from the Prescott-Russell area, with most coming from the Pinecrest Nursing Home in Plantagenet, where all of the deaths also occurred.

“This has really bothered, me. It has really affected me. It is a terrible situation,” Dr. Roumeliotis said of the situation at Pinecrest Nursing Home, remarking that the population at the long term care facility are especially vulnerable to the virus.

The outbreak at the Pinecrest Nursing home is just one of two outbreaks in long term care facilities in the EOHU region, the other being at Woodland Villa in Long Sault.

There currently have been 130 confirmed COVID-19 tests in the EOHU region out of a total of 3,107 tests completed. Of those 130 cases, 94 were found in Prescott-Russell, with 33 resolved, 22 in SD&G with 14 resolved, and 14 in Cornwall with all 14 resolved.

Three individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with two in an Intensive Care Unit.

Despite the flat number of cases in the Cornwall area, Dr. Roumeliotis warned that the public must remain vigilant.

“I want to tell people that the reason we get more in Prescott-Russell is that they are closer to Ottawa, and Cornwall is closer to Prescott-Russell,” said Dr. Roumeliotis. “As we start to open up, I’m worried. We still have to be limiting outings and openings progressively.”