Golden realtor remembered

CORNWALL, Ontario – Often buying or selling a home is one of the most important days in the lives of young couples, families, and seniors and for 44 years Michael DeBoer had the privilege of being a part of those special and emotional moments. Michael DeBoer passed away on Tuesday, May 5. He was 74.

For most of his career, Mike was marked with gold as a part of Century 21. For 42 years, Mike dedicated his life to that company and right up until the end, he served as Broker of Record and Manager of the company here, in Cornwall.

“He was loving, gentle, well respected, and very soft spoken,” said his wife of 12 years, Doris DeBoer. “He was compassionate, kind, and very ethical.”

Doris explained that Mike got into the real estate business when buying his first home.

“He just loved it. Within five years, he was an owner,” she said. “He loved everything about his work. He lived his work. It was his life, and he was so passionate about it.”

Michael Vander Meer, who became one of the owners of Century 21 alongside Bill MacDonald, Frank Prevost and Troy Vaillancourt remembered Mike DeBoer fondly as a mentor and friend.

“He was one of my best friends,” said Vander Meer. “He was my influence to get into real-estate. I always looked up to him.”

Vander Meer explained that Mike DeBoer’s likable attitude, honest reputation, and industry knowledge lead to many new realtors to look up to him, even those from other companies.

“Other brokers would call him for advice all of the time,” Vander Meer said. “He was so well respected in the industry.”

“Mike was more than just a Broker of Record to me,” reads a post on Vander Meer’s social media. “He started out as my uncle and influenced my decision to become a Realtor. He then became my boss but more importantly he became one of my best friends. His wife (and my friend) Doris always said we were like two peas in a pod. In later years we became partners and a couple of years ago he decided to sell his shares but stayed on as Broker of Record.”

Mike DeBoer’s prolific work in his profession of choice lead to Century 21 recognizing him with the Masters Emerald Award in 2008 and with a Long Time Service Award in 2006.

His wife Doris remembers him as a loving family man, with some of her fondest memories being of the times they spent travelling together.

Seaway News sends its condolences to Mike DeBoer’s family and friends.