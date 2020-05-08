Chamber of Commerce, Cornwall, Ontario

Police seek assistance after rash of smashed car windows

May 8, 2020 at 15 h 24 min
Reading time: 30 s
Provided by CPS
Cornwall Police Service 2019 crest (Shawna O'Neill/Seaway News photo).

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is requesting public assistance regarding a rash of mischief to motor vehicle occurrences that took place overnight between May 7-8, 2020.

This morning, nine residents awoke to their vehicle’s rear windshields smashed in the following areas of Cornwall:

·         Emma Ave.

·         Ellen Ave.

·         Elgin St.

·         Briarhill Ave.

·         Laflin St.

·         Meadowvale Cres.

If you have any information or personal video surveillance in the above-mentioned areas that could assist with this investigation, please call the CPS at 613-932-2110 ext. 3 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca to leave anonymous information.

