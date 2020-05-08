Police seek assistance after rash of smashed car windows

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is requesting public assistance regarding a rash of mischief to motor vehicle occurrences that took place overnight between May 7-8, 2020.

This morning, nine residents awoke to their vehicle’s rear windshields smashed in the following areas of Cornwall:

· Emma Ave.

· Ellen Ave.

· Elgin St.

· Briarhill Ave.

· Laflin St.

· Meadowvale Cres.

If you have any information or personal video surveillance in the above-mentioned areas that could assist with this investigation, please call the CPS at 613-932-2110 ext. 3 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca to leave anonymous information.