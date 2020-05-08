Police seek assistance after rash of smashed car windows

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is requesting public assistance regarding a rash of mischief to motor vehicle occurrences that took place overnight between May 7-8, 2020.
This morning, nine residents awoke to their vehicle’s rear windshields smashed in the following areas of Cornwall:
· Emma Ave.
· Ellen Ave.
· Elgin St.
· Briarhill Ave.
· Laflin St.
· Meadowvale Cres.
If you have any information or personal video surveillance in the above-mentioned areas that could assist with this investigation, please call the CPS at 613-932-2110 ext. 3 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca to leave anonymous information.