Shorty Jenkins Classic cancelled for 2020

CORNWALL, Ontario – The annual AMJ Campbell Shorty Jenkins Classic has been cancelled for 2020, with hopes of returning in 2021.

The Shorty Jenkins Classic has been held in Cornwall at the Curling Centre for a number of years, and is just the latest event to fall to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We felt that it was in the best interests of the fans, volunteers, curlers, and our major sponsors, AMJ Campbell, Jet Ice, VIA Rail , Choose Cornwall and the Cornwall Curling Centre to postpone for one year,” said Gord McCrady Jr., founder and co-chair of the AMJ Campbell Shorty Jenkins Classic. “We look forward to the 25th Anniversary the AMJ Campbell Shorty Jenkins Classic presented by Jet Ice, VIA Rail and Choose Cornwall in September 2021.”

The Shorty Jenkins Classic, often dubbed a mini-slam, is attended by world class curlers from around Canada and around the world such as John Epping and Jennifer Jones.

“We’re very disappointed to hear the Shorty Jenkins Classic has been postponed, but understand and support the decision Gord, and his committee have made,” said Epping. “We always look forward to playing in The Shorty and can’t wait to be back in 2021.”