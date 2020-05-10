Getting a cut for a cause

CORNWALL, Ontario – A haircut is something many have been doing without since hair salons have been closed because of the pandemic.

Last Wednesday, May 6, Thom Racine was able to enjoy a haircut and support a good cause at the same time, with the help of his wife, Karen Torrie-Racine who wielded the trimmers. Racine decided to shave his head in support of the St. Vincent de Paul Society after his friend Dave Kalil suggested the idea, telling Racine he was tired of hearing him go on about needing a trim.

Racine had gone without a haircut since December, when he had his last haircut for his son’s wedding. He explained that supporting the St. Vincent de Paul food bank was a no brainer in pandemic times.

“My wife Karen and I have been fundraising for years. St. Vincent de Paul is our Bishop Cup recipient and we felt that in these COVID-19 times, and since food is essential to surviving. It was an easy choice,” he told Seaway News.

In addition to planning this fundraiser with his wife Karen, Thom Racine, a retired Cornwall Police Service officer, is also considering future projects.

“As many people know, I had an operation in early January. The result of the operation has me taking vitamins for the first time in my life, daily cocktails of vitamins,” Racine explained. “One morning shortly after this isolation began, I looked at the vitamins and made the pills into a little sombre face and posted it. I altered the face the next day and have been doing it ever since. I add what I hope is a whimsical statement with each posting, thus my daily vitamins have turned into a must see morning smile.”

Racine hopes that he can take this daily bit of joy and use it to make a difference in these difficult times.

“Several of my Facebook friends have suggested a coffee table book when this is over,” Racine said. “If that happens it would be another fundraiser of sorts. Like most people during this isolation, I feel useless. In my former profession, I would be doing something to assist this effort, so if cutting my hair to raise money and posting a humorous Vitamins collage every morning is helping, then that’s a good thing.”

Racine’s haircut raised $5,500 as of Saturday, May 9 for St. Vincent de Paul and he said that despite his head being a little chilly, it was well worth it.