CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is investigating a four vehicle crash that took place on Sunday, May 10.

CPS was called to the scene of the accident on Montreal Rd. near Dunbar Ave. in Cornwall at around 1:45 p.m.

The crash involved at least two pick-up trucks and an ATV.

There were no injuries as a result of the collision and police are currently investigating the cause. No charges have been laid as of time of publication.