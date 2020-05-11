Introducing Joy to Cornwall

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS), has a furry new member on staff. Joy is a five-year-old female Chocolate Labrador/Bernese mix and an accredited Facility Dog through National Service Dogs.

CPS found Joy through a partnership between themselves, Victim Services of SDG&A and Koala Place. Joy has undergone extensive training to provide physical, social and emotional support for those she interacts with, particularly those who have undergone stress or trauma.

Property/Exhibit Manager and Quartermaster for the CPS, Danielle Lauzon has been Joy’s handler since 2019 and prepares Joy for interactions with children, victims, or witnesses who may have experienced trauma.

“Joy is used to bring a sense of calmness and comfort to victims or witnesses of crime,” said Lauzon. “She helps alleviate some of the discomfort when having to speak to a police officer about a traumatic or unfortunate circumstance.”

To celebrate Joy and her work, CPS is challenging local children to explain how they would spread joy in the community.

“They can submit their idea in the form of a photo, video, poem, etc. and submit it on our website. Participants can also post their entries on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, using the hashtag #CPSJoy. The deadline for submissions is Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 11:59 pm EST,” reads a statement from CPS.

Entries will be judged by CPS Chief Danny Aikman and Deputy Chief Shawna Spowart.

Criteria for entries are as follows:

– Participants must be 12 years old or younger and have permission from their parent or legal guardian

– Only one entry per child will be eligible

– Contestants must be a resident of Cornwall, ON

– All submissions must be received no later than May 20th, 2020 at 11:59 pm EST