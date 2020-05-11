Kinsmen Farmer’s Market to go virtual this year

CORNWALL, Ontario – Despite being only a few years old, the Kinsmen Farmer’s Market has become a Sunday favourite during the summers in Cornwall.

Usually open from May to October every Sunday in the parking lot at St. Lawrence College, this year, the Kinsmen are having to take a different approach to make sure the market still happens due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In support of our vendors the Cornwall Kinsmen Farmers’ Market (CKFM) web site and Facebook pages will be revamped to enable merchants to display their profiles, promote their service/products and provide contact information to enable client/vendor direct communications,” reads a statement from the CKFM Board of Directors. “We will also explore the possibility of linking video messages from vendors. Customers and vendors can then arrange payment, delivery/pick up of items between themselves. The Cornwall Kinsmen Club is simply providing a forum that enables communication and does not assume any role or responsibility in the actual transactions or arrangements made between vendors and clients.”

The CKFM Board went on to explain that this was the best course of action they felt they could take to protect everyone involved.

“In fairness to our clients and vendors, we did not want to have rolling start dates that changed regularly as the situation evolved,” their statement goes on to say. “Any type of operation this year would have required onerous requirements on our vendors and volunteer KIN members with no assurance that risk to the public would have been eliminated.”

All vendors who were approved by the CKFM Board of Directors for the 2019 and 2020 seasons will be able to participate and promote their products through the virtual market.

The market will open in late May 2020 and will be available at this website: https://www.cornwallkinsmenfarmersmarket.ca/

For more information, please contact that CKFM Board directly at info@cornwallkinsmenfarmersmarket.ca.