St. Hubert, Cornwall, Ontario

Woman charged in rake attack

May 11, 2020 at 15 h 22 min
Reading time: 30 s
Provided by CPS
Woman charged in rake attack

CORNWALL, Ontario – Erica Brazeau, 26, of Cornwall was arrested on May 9, 2020 and charged with break and enter, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, disguise with intent, mischief and breach of a release order for communicating with someone she has conditions not to communicate with. It is alleged on May 2, 2020 the woman communicated with the persons she has conditions not to communicate with and police were contacted to investigate. It is also alleged on May 9, 2020 the woman entered their residence without permission while disguising her identity and attempted to strike them with a rake. The woman then damaged several windows and left the scene. Police were contacted and located the woman moments later. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Woman charged with assaulting father
Local News

Woman charged with assaulting father

CORNWALL, Ontario - A 32-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested on May 4, 2020 and charged with assault and breach of probation for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged…

Cornwall woman charged with criminal harassment
Local News

Cornwall woman charged with criminal harassment

CORNWALL, Ontario - A 38-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested on April 16, 2020 and charged with criminal harassment and breach of…

Man charged with trafficking Fentanyl
Local News

Man charged with trafficking Fentanyl

CORNWALL, Ontario - Jean-Marie Lacombe, 57, of Glen Robertson was arrested on Jan. 23, 2020 and charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking of fentanyl…

Riverside Chrysler, Cornwall, Ontario