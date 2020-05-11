Woman charged in rake attack

CORNWALL, Ontario – Erica Brazeau, 26, of Cornwall was arrested on May 9, 2020 and charged with break and enter, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, disguise with intent, mischief and breach of a release order for communicating with someone she has conditions not to communicate with. It is alleged on May 2, 2020 the woman communicated with the persons she has conditions not to communicate with and police were contacted to investigate. It is also alleged on May 9, 2020 the woman entered their residence without permission while disguising her identity and attempted to strike them with a rake. The woman then damaged several windows and left the scene. Police were contacted and located the woman moments later. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.