Man facing charges including sexual assault, cruelty to animals

May 12, 2020 at 10 h 30 min
Provided by CPS
CORNWALL, Ontario – A 26-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on May 11, 2020 and charged with the following:

  • Assault
  • Sexual assault
  • Forcible confinement
  • Cruelty to animals
  • Injuring animals
  • Mischief
  • Threats

It is alleged between 2018 and 2020 the man assaulted his common-law wife, sexually assaulted her, prevented her from leaving the residence and threatened to damage her mother’s car. It is also alleged he damaged the walls in the residence, injured the cats and was abusive towards the dogs. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On May 11, 2020 the man attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

