Man facing charges including sexual assault, cruelty to animals

CORNWALL, Ontario – A 26-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on May 11, 2020 and charged with the following:

Assault

Sexual assault

Forcible confinement

Cruelty to animals

Injuring animals

Mischief

Threats

It is alleged between 2018 and 2020 the man assaulted his common-law wife, sexually assaulted her, prevented her from leaving the residence and threatened to damage her mother’s car. It is also alleged he damaged the walls in the residence, injured the cats and was abusive towards the dogs. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On May 11, 2020 the man attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.