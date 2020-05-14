Prescription drug affordability

ONTARIO – The Ontario government is making the cost of prescription drugs more affordable. Effective Wednesday, May 13, people using the Ontario Drug Benefit Program will not be required to pay any co-payment until July 1, 2020 for any prescription of 30+ days that is now being dispensed in installments. In addition, existing and new Trillium Drug Program households can apply for an income reassessment to help reduce the financial burden for families during the outbreak.

“During these unprecedented times, our government is doing everything we can to provide additional relief for vulnerable people impacted by COVID-19,” said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “That’s why we are taking action to help ensure Ontarians continue to have access to the prescription drugs they need, without it being a source of stress or financial burden during the outbreak.”

“If a Trillium Drug Program household has experienced an income change in 2019 or 2020 of 10 per cent or more compared to their 2018 income, I encourage them to apply to have their deductible recalculated by completing and submitting the Annual Deductible Re-Assessment Form,” said MPP Jim McDonell.

Eligible households who are not currently enrolled in the Trillium Drug Program and have high prescription costs can also complete and submit an application and re-assessment form by e-mail or fax.