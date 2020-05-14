SLC plans for less students on campus

CORNWALL, Ontario – St. Lawrence College (SLC) is planning for less students on its campus come the fall of 2020.

In a press release on May 14, the college stated its plan to offer more options for curriculum delivery.

SLC states that on-campus delivery of curriculum will be prioritized for health sciences programs and other programs that require labs or other hands on forms of education.

“These plans remain fluid and we will be flexible and adapt where needed to best support our students and the teams involved with program delivery,” said SLC President and CEO Glenn Vollebregt.

The college is planning not only for the return of students, but for staff as well and is anticipating how to create a safe work and learning environment in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, SLC estimates between 20 and 25 per cent of students will return to campus in the fall.

“SLC will ensure proper physical distancing on our campuses can be observed, and we will continue to follow public health protocols in how our buildings are opened,” Vollebregt said. “Our number one priority is our students’ safety and providing a learning experience that equips them to succeed. I thank everyone involved in arriving at these decisions; our work isn’t done yet, and we remain committed to arriving at the best solutions for our students, faculty, staff, and communities.”