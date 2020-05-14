SNC donates trees to frontline workers in SD&G

DUNDAS, Ontario – South Nation Conservation (SNC) donated 500 tree seedlings to the Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH) and Dundas Manor Nursing Home today to be distributed to nurses for National Nursing Week.

Donated White Spruce and Balsam Fir seedlings were leftover stock from the Conservation Authority’s spring planting programs. SNC partnered with the WDMH Foundation to find them a new home with the local nursing staff in North Dundas.

“We want to show our appreciation to the frontline healthcare workers in our community, who have been working tirelessly throughout this pandemic,” said Taylor Campbell, SNC’s Communications Specialist. “We hope these trees will serve a sign of hope for the future once they’re planted.”

“We want to thank South Nation Conservation for their generous donation of tree seedlings which are sure to brighten the day for our front-line workers,” says Nathalie Boudreau, Vice President, Clinical Services and Chief Nursing Executive. “This is especially appropriate during National Nursing Week where we celebrate WDMH nurses who nurture and care for patients every day.”

“On behalf of the Dundas Manor team, thank you so much for this unique living gift. It will be wonderful to watch the seedlings grow in the years to come,” add Administrator Susan Poirier.

SNC is a not-for-profit and community-based environmental agency that relies on donations and self-generated revenue to protect and enhance the local environment across its 4,441 square-kilometer jurisdiction.

People can learn more or donate to SNC online at www.nation.on.ca/donate.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Taylor Campbell, Communications Specialist, 1-877-984-2948, tcampbell@nation.on.ca.