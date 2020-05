CORNWALL, Ontario – Carol Hemond, 67, of Long Sault was arrested on May 13, 2020 and charged with fraud over $5,000 and utter forged documents. It is alleged between 1992 and 2018, the woman fraudulently removed a quantity of money, exceeding an amount of $5,000, from a Brookdale Ave. business. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On May 13, 2020, the woman was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 23, 2020.