Arts Centre committee approaches fundraising goal

CORNWALL, Ontario – The community run committee dedicated to raising $1 million for the new Cornwall Arts Centre is approaching ever closer to their goal.

As of May 4, 2020 they had raised $676,923.63 through donations from community members and local businesses.

“Thank you very much for your on-going efforts on behalf of the Cornwall Arts and Culture Centre,” reads a statement from the committee. “This COVOD-19 ‘time-out’ has given people thinking and organizing time and we are hearing of activities and events being planned to help us reach our goal once the restrictions are lifted. There are a number of ideas being considered: some of them are being generated by the new-found familiarity with the various ‘virtual’ meeting methods.”

Local businesses who have recently provided support to the Cornwall Arts and Culture Centre include Emard Brothers Lumber, Canadian Tire Cornwall and Jean Coutu Cornwall.

The old Bank of Montreal on Pitt St. in the Downtown was purchased by the City of Cornwall to serve as the new Arts and Culture Centre for just under $500,000. It was estimated that it would take an additional $4 to $6 million to complete renovations on the old bank.

Shortly after, the Cornwall Arts and Culture Community Fundraising committee formed and pledged to raise $1 million through community donations.

“Remember that the arts are very important at this time and will remain so in the weeks and months as we get back to some kind of normal living,” the committee’s statement goes on to read.