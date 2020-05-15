Cornwall nurse wins inaugural RN award

CORNWALL, Ontario – May 11 to May 17 is National Nurses Week in Canada and the Ontario Nurses Association (ONA), the Registered Nurses’ Association of Ontario (RNAO), and the Registered Practical Nurses Association of Ontario (WeRPN) teamed together to launch the first ever Nursing Now Ontario Awards.

Patric Campeau, a Registered Nurse (RN) at St. Joseph’s Continuing Care Centre (SJCCC) is the inaugural winner of the Nursing Now Ontario Award for the RN category.

Campeau was nominated by 10 nursing students whom he mentors at St. Lawrence College in Cornwall.

“Patric has no idea how much of a role model he is. He believed in me when no one did. He is my hero and deserves the world,” said one of the students who nominated him.

Campeau was selected for the prize out of 243 other nominees.