Getting growing this weekend

UNITED COUNTIES of SD&G, Ontario – It is a long standing tradition that gardens get planted on the May long weekend in Ontario, and while things are different because of the COVID-19 pandemic, that tradition still stands.

Scott Fines, of Fines Home Hardware with locations in Cornwall and Ingleside says that this year has seen a shift away from flower gardens with many people interested in having backyard vegetable gardens instead.

“I think a lot of people are transitioning their flower boxes to vegetable gardens,” he said.

One item that Fines says is proving popular are the raised garden boxes which come pre-built in wood or vinyl with the option as well for customers to build one of their own from supplies sold at Fines Home Hardware.

“They are better for root vegetables that don’t sprawl and things that grow well in a confined spade,” Fines said. “A lot of our customers are looking to grow in a small place in their backyard.”

Good vegetables to grow in a raised gardening box include carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions.

“Onions are king,” said Fines. “They are easy to plant and care for and can be harvested fairly quickly.”

Fines Home Hardware also can provide their customers will a variety of gardening tools to get them started, especially if they are new to such a growing endeavour.

One such tool is the Mark Cullen brand hoe which is a versatile tool that can be used not just as a hoe, but as a rake or shovel as well.

While Fines Home Hardware is still required to limit the number of individuals in their store both for the safety of their customers, and employees, they are open this weekend at both of their locations. The Fines Ingleside location has a garden centre with plants available for purchase, and seeds are available at their Cornwall location for those more interested in starting from scratch.